Arab-African Summit postponed amid Gaza unrest

RIYADH (Agencies) : The forthcoming fifth Arab-African Summit, which had been scheduled for Nov. 11, was postponed on Tuesday due to the current developments in Gaza, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry added that the decision had been made following consultation between the League of Arab States and the African Union Commission.

It said the postponement to a later date was announced “in order to ensure that political events in the region did not affect the Arab-African partnership.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has announced that an extraordinary summit will be held on Nov. 12 in Riyadh to discuss the crisis in Gaza.

The event is to be held at the request of the current chairman, Saudi Arabia, said a statement issued by the OIC.