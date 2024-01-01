Armed forces commemorate 5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, commemorate the fifth anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort.”

In a statement issued by the ISPR, the armed forces said the February 27, 2019, marked a significant event in our history, demonstrating the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the professionalism of the Armed Forces in response to unwarranted aggression from India, motivated by political considerations and electoral concerns.

“Despite desperate Indian attempts to favourably shape the information space, the events of that fateful day showcased absolute operational ascendance of Pakistan’s Armed Forces over the Indian side,@ the statement said.

“The steadfastness and competence of Pakistan’s Armed Forces were acknowledged by military experts and analysts throughout the world, effectively debunking frivolous Indian claims which could not stand to factual scrutiny”.

“The strategic foresight to return the downed pilot in interest of peace, from a position of strength and after having dominated the opposing force decisively, is unanimously hailed, to this day, by the international community as a remarkable gesture of political maturity and superior statecraft,” it added.

“As a state committed to peace, we shall continue to emphasize the importance of peaceful coexistence with our neighbours. Any aggression against the people of Pakistan, our sovereignty and territorial integrity, will however be responded immediately, with full might and without any hesitation. Every single time. INSHALLAH”.