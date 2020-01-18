Army weapons sold to Taliban in Farah, claims parliament delegation

KABUL (AT News): A delegation appointed by the parliament to assess security forces’ condition in the western province of Farah, reports that weapons, equipment and vehicles belonged to army and police are sold to Taliban militants.

The delegation said in parliament’s Saturday session that provincial administration and security forces were facing problems in Farah.

Abdul Sattar Hossaini, head of delegation, said that security forces have problems for winter uniforms, generators and fuel in their outposts, adding that police and soldiers had to buy fuel from their own money.

Hossaini quoted provincial governor as saying that military equipment is sold in the market and is then used against security forces.

He said that security forces are under Taliban threats in Farah as they are not fully armed and equipped.