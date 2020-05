F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi court has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML) Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan in a case pertaining to grabbing 28 kanals of government land and selling it.

The court has also issued arrest warrants of the Patwari involved in the transactions.

Civil Judge Muhammad Kashif Alvi issued the arrest warrants of the PML-N senator.