Art and soul: Great places to expand your creative mind this Ramadan

Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: There are lots of interesting art and cultural events and exhibitions to enjoy during the holy month of Ramadan. Here are some of the best from across the Kingdom:

Sociale Cafe, Riyadh

Sociale Cafe is hosting an exhibition of creative works from local, unknown artists from now until the end of Ramadan.

Owner Danielle Touma said: “We wanted to find ways to celebrate art during this holy month of Ramadan, a month of peace and reflection. Engagement in art complements this time, not only as a peaceful activity but as a useful tool for reflection.

“Art is a crucial part of Sociale’s culture and we are always looking for ways to collaborate with creatives. We hope to connect local Saudi artists with art lovers in the city.”

The cafe has just nine submissions on display but welcomes more artists to submit their work.

“Art is not only helpful in contemplating life and ourselves, but helps us explore and understand other perspectives, allowing us see the world from different angles,” Touma said.

“It is also a wonderful way to celebrate beauty, to study nature, to express humor, among many other things depending on the artist.”

L’Art Pur Gallery, Riyadh

An exhibition of some of the photographic work of Greek artist, writer and poet Marianne Catzaras is being held at the L’Art Pur Gallery until April 30.

Staged in collaboration with the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise, “Au Dela Du Temps (Beyond Time)” is a collection of Catzaras’ digital compositions representing her observations of time, space and people.

Rania Rizk, artistic director at L’Art Pur Foundation, said the exhibition was being held to coincide with the Francophonie Festival 2023 and Year of Poetry in Saudi Arabia.

“Art increases cultural enrichment and deserves to be celebrated,” she said. “It is the highest form of humanity, as it touches the soul and illuminates the mind.

“Marianne chooses to photograph whenever words are not enough … as she considers that photography breaks the language barrier and touches universally.

“In front of her photos, we are absorbed by a meditative silence that invites us to stand still and contemplate those captured moments layered with a lot of emotion and spirituality”

Catzaras has previously had exhibitions in Tunisia, Egypt, the US and Europe.

Misk Art Institute, Riyadh

The works of Saudi and Emirati artists Manal Al-Dowayan and Hassan Sharif Volumes are the focus for the latest editions of “The Art Library Exhibit: Discovering Arab Artists.”

On until June 15, the event takes visitors on a journey of Arab art and how it has shaped the contemporary art scene.

Ithra, Eastern Province

Sky Castle by Eness is an eye-catching interactive sound and light installation that comprises motion-sensitive colorful arches with a melodic xylophone soundscape.

Also in Ithra, “The Art of Orientation” is the largest collection of Islamic masterworks in Saudi Arabia and presents the significance, evolution and history of mosques around the world.

The exhibition dives deep into the interior design and artifacts within mosques with displays of minbars, mihrab niches, calligraphic pieces, prayer rugs, mosque lamps and Qur’anic manuscripts. It also includes virtual reality walk-throughs of famous sites like the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madina.

The Ramadan edition of Children’s Museum at Ithra this year features a variety of interactive activities, workshops and classes for youngsters aged 12 and under to help them enrich their creative minds.

Hayy Jameel, Jeddah

Art Jameel is collaborating with Islamic Arts Biennale to present a collection of six local and international films about culture, life and faith, with three each being shown at the Hayy Cinema and Hajj Terminal.

The Hayy Cinema’s offerings are: “Raven’s Song,” “Honeyland” and “Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo,” while at the Hajj Terminal visitors can see “Soufra,” “A Road to Mecca” and “Roll’em.”