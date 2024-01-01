Art exhibition “Impressions of Pakistan” by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

ISLAMABAD (APP): A captivating art exhibition titled “Impressions of Pakistan” inaugurated here on Tuesday offering a mesmerizing collection of modern impressionist works by acclaimed Spanish artist Gonzalo Ruiz Navarro.

Reflecting into his profound experiences in Pakistan, Navarro remarkably showcased 52 oil paintings, each capturing the rich landscapes and vibrant inhabitants of Pakistan.

The exhibition was arranged by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in Islamabad.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Ambassador of Spain in Islamabad, Jose A. de Ory, alongside Director General PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali and esteemed guests, was held at PNCA Gallery no. 6. Reflecting on the occasion, Ambassador de Ory commented, “It is truly a privilege to witness the remarkable talent of Gonzalo Ruiz Navarro and the deep connection he has formed with Pakistan through his art.

His ability to capture the essence of this beautiful country is commendable and serves as a testament to the strong cultural ties between Spain and Pakistan.” Gonzalo Ruiz Navarro, a distinguished alumnus of the University of Valencia with further training from renowned institutions like the Taller del Prado in Madrid, brought with him a wealth of artistic expertise.

Mentored by esteemed artists such as Carlos Moreu Spa and Guillermo Munoz Vera, Navarro’s career spanned over 50 exhibitions, including eight solo showcases across Spain and the United States. His outstanding contributions to the art world had earned him several prestigious awards.

Navarro’s deep connection with Pakistan was evident in his latest exhibition, a culmination of his immersive study of the country and its people from 2022 to 2024. Through his masterful brushstrokes, he encapsulated the essence of Pakistan’s diverse landscapes and cultural tapestry.

The “Impressions of Pakistan” exhibition will be open for the public from May 22 to May 27 at Gallery 6 of PNCA, Islamabad. Additionally, on May 23, Gonzalo Ruiz Navarro will conduct a captivating talk and painting demonstration at the PNCA Lecture Hall.

In a heartfelt gesture, 50 percent of the sales proceeds were directed to the IFWA Charity Fund, dedicated to supporting local NGOs focused on the empowerment of women and children.

The event concluded with a sense of admiration and appreciation for Navarro’s remarkable talent and his dedication to portraying the beauty of Pakistan through his art.