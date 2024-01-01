Ben Affleck shows off wedding ring amid divorce rumours

(Web Desk): Hollywood actor Ben Affleck was spotted wearing his wedding ring on Wednesday amid reports that he and Jennifer Lopez were going through troubles in their marriage.

The Accountant actor was hanging out with a group of friends wearing casual outfit as his wedding band was on full display on his ring finger in California, a US media outlet reported.

Earlier, Affleck, 51, dined at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, however, his wife Jennifer Lopez did not accompany him as she was busy in the premiers of her upcoming movie Atlas.

A day earlier, Lopez, 54, arrived solo at the red carpet for the premiere of for her Netflix sci-fi action flick Atlas in Mexico city.

She was wearing a dress that covered her arms, making it hard to know if she was sporting her wedding ring.

At another premier in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez was spotted without Ben Affleck while she was wearing her wedding ring.

Ben Affleck, 51, did not attend the premiere as he is busy shooting for The Accountant 2.

Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor’s former wife Jennifer Garner was reportedly encouraging her ex-husband to work on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

A source closed to their relationship said that Garner “is encouraging him to work on his marriage to Jen.”

“She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Let’s Get Loud singer and Affleck first dated between 2002 and 2004 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli.

However, they later went apart as Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck married Daredevil costar Jennifer Garner and the two have three kids; Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the following year.