Asad to face Noor Zaman in National U-17 Squash C’ship final

PESHAWAR (APP): Asad Ullah setup a final showdown against Noor Zaman in the final of the ongoing All Pakistan National Under-17 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

The final will be played on Saturday at 3.00 p.m with Secretary Irrigation Daud Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Earlier, in the first semi-final international Asad Ullah, who was the top seed of the Championship, did not face any hardship and overpowered Muhammad Hussain Raza of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7.

Asad Ullah, who has lot of international exposure, did not look behind and march into victory against his strong rival Muhammad Hussain Raza of Punjab. Muhammad Hussain Raza tried his hard to stage a come-back but in the first set he hits four tin and similarly repeated the same in the second and third sets.

Asad Ullah on the other hands played with cool head by putting Muhammad Hussain Raza in the back of the court and thus succeeded in toppling his rival in straight sets. In the second semi-final, second seed Noor Zaman, who recently lost in the British Junior Under-17 category, played well against his strong rival Khushal Riaz in three sets battle.

Noor took the first set where easily at 11-4 but stretched to 15-13. Both Noor Zaman and Khushal Riaz were locked 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 10-10, 12-12, 13-13, and thus Noor won the set by 15-13. It was the third set in which Noor Zaman of PAF got the third set by 11-8.

Noor Zaman played well and despite facing tough resistance at the hands of Khushal Riaz, Noor Zaman played with determination and did not give much time to Khushal Riaz to strike back. Thus Noor Zaman marched into victory.