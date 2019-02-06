Asad Umar to chair first NFC meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister, Asad Umar will chair the first meeting of the reconstituted 9th National Finance Commission will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

According to reports, the NFC meeting will have a briefing on the fiscal position of the federal and provincial governments along with a general discussion on strategy for deliberations over new NFC Award.

According to a press release issued by the finance ministry, invitations to all have the members have already been sent to attend the inaugural session.