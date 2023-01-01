Asus Prime AP201 MicroATX Case review: Compact, cool, and cost-efficient

(Web Desk): Packed with features and priced at just $80, this MicroATX case be a worthy contender for gaming PC build.

With a focus on good airflow and a compact form factor, it met and exceeded expectations.

Impressive Features:

The Asus Prime AP201 offers support for up to 360mm radiators, a plethora of mesh panels for optimal airflow, and ample space for modern coolers and GPUs.

It’s a standout choice for those in search of a compact tower. Plus, it’s available in both black and white, with options for tempered glass or mesh side panels, allowing you to match your aesthetic preferences.

Affordable and Accessible:

Starting at just $80 for the black variant with a mesh side panel, the Asus Prime AP201 is one of the most budget-friendly PC cases on the market.

You can even find it at a discounted price of $70. If you prefer tempered glass, it’s available for an additional $5.

Both Amazon and Newegg stock it in various colors and side-panel options, ensuring accessibility.

Smart Design and Ventilation:

The case’s design is minimalistic yet efficient, reminiscent of the popular Cooler Master NR200P. Mesh panels with over 57,000 precision-machined holes cover the entire enclosure, ensuring excellent airflow.

This design caters to both non-RGB and RGB-enabled builds, allowing RGB lighting to shine through the ventilation patterns.

Versatile Interior:

Despite its compact footprint, the Asus Prime AP201 offers generous space for components. It accommodates ATX PSUs up to 180mm in length, most ATX PSUs, graphics cards up to 338mm long, and CPU coolers up to 170mm tall.

The top mesh panel supports a 360mm radiator or multiple fans. The case features a MicroATX layout, a range of I/O ports, and ample storage options.

Considerations:

While the case includes a 120mm exhaust fan, high-end builds may require additional cooling.

Users planning mid- to high-end gaming setups or production builds should budget for extra case fans.

In summary, the Asus Prime AP201 MicroATX case is an excellent choice for those seeking a compact, budget-friendly, and well-ventilated option for their PC builds. It’s versatile, accessible, and offers great value for money.