Intel hints at arrival of ‘Windows 12’ in 2024

(Web Desk): Microsoft’s next Windows process is starting to gain attention, thanks to hints dropped by one of its major partners, Intel.

David Zinser, Intel’s CFO, alluded to an upcoming “Windows refresh” expected to launch next year.

This seemingly confirms previous reports that Microsoft was planning to release the next version of Windows in 2024 after a significant internal restructuring of its Windows development timeline.

In a conversation with Citi, Zinser stated, “We actually think ’24 is going to be a pretty good year for the client, in particular, because of the Windows refresh. And we still think that the installed base is pretty old and does require a refresh, and we think next year may be the start of that, given the Windows catalyst. So we’re optimistic about how things will play out beginning in ’24.”

This quote is noteworthy because it indirectly confirms the arrival of a major Windows update in the coming year, potentially referred to as “Windows 12.”

The term “refresh” was also used during the development of Windows 11 before its official unveiling in June 2021.

Recent reports suggest that development on the next Windows version, which is said to have multiple internal codenames, has intensified in recent months.

Active development is reportedly in full swing, with most of the work expected to be completed by mid-2024.

Sources indicate that the next Windows will place a strong emphasis on deeper integration of AI and cloud experiences, aiming to enhance Windows productivity.

Additionally, an updated interface is in the works, along with various quality-of-life improvements and changes.

Importantly, the operating system itself is not expected to require a subscription for use.

While specifics remain undisclosed, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the next version of Windows is on the horizon.