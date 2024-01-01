ATC awards five-year jail to 51 accused in May 9 vandalism case

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala, while hearing the case of May 9 vandalism, has awarded five-year imprisonment each to 51 accused who were found involved in anti-state activities.

All of 51 accused were convicted and handed over sentences under various sections of the law.

The accused were mostly workers of a political party who were found involved in anti-state activities who set on fire dozens of government and public properties, vehicles and bikes in Gujranwala city.

