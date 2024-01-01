PPC Ramazan Sports Gala enters Day 2

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: Ramazan Sports Gala, organized by Peshawar Press Club in collaboration with HBK, entered its second phase. Former provincial minister Kamran Bangash was the chief guest on the second day of the Gala while, President of Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, former President Riaz Khan, General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai, President of Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asim Shiraz, General Secretary of Khyber Union of Journalists Imran Yousafzai, and Chairman of the Sports Committee Abid Khan were also present.

Addressing the participating journalists at the sports gala, Kamran Bangash expressed his appreciation for such healthy activities organized for the journalist fraternity. He highlighted the importance of sports in both physical and mental well-being, urging journalists to actively participate and showcase their creative abilities. He emphasized that amid their professional responsibilities, engaging in sports activities is essential. He also stressed the need for such sports events to be organized across all institutions, fostering a healthier environment.

Furthermore, Kamran Bangash remarked that nations that prioritize sports have excelled globally. He expressed his confidence that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would revitalize sports in the region. He urged for more events like the one organized at the Peshawar Press Club, stating that such events provide mental relaxation to journalists.

President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, acknowledged Kamran Bangash’s efforts for journalists and thanked him for his consistent support. He praised Bangash for his unwavering support at every turn.

In Ludo, Intisham Bashir, Zarshad, Abdul Razzaq, Arif Ikram, and Aaqib Adnan emerged victorious, while in the Carom Board event, Arif, Arsalan Junaid, Shahzad Darani, and Zulfiqar Ahmed secured wins. Similarly, in the Badminton event, Muhammad Irshad and Kashif-ud-Din were defeated by Niaz Ali and Abbas Ali, whereas Intisham Bashir and Sheikh Ashfaq defeated Muhammad Faheem and Zahid Mirakhel after a thrilling contest. In Snooker, under the name of Sohail Qalandar, Zeshan Liaqat, Hassanein Ali, Madasir Zaib, and Hassam-ud-Din achieved success.

It is worth mentioning that more than 150 male and female journalists are participating in the annual Ramadan Sports Gala, which includes five different games: Table Tennis, Badminton, Carom Board, Snooker, and Ludo.”