ATC cancels Khadija Shah’s arrest warrants

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday withdrew the arrest warrants issued for PTI activist and renowned fashion designer Khadija Shah after she appeared before the court.

Her arrest warrant was issued by the anti-terrorism court in connection with the Jinnah House arson case.

Khadijah Shah’s non-appearance in court prompted the issuance of the arrest warrant by Judge Arshad Javed.

On Dec. 28 she was released by released from prison after the being granted bail by a local court in Quetta.

She was arrested in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also arrested her in a cybercrime case of posting social media messages to incite people against the army during the May 9 violence.

courtesy : ary news