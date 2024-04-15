NA-130: Nawaz Sharif’s victory challenged in election tribunal

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The victory of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 has been challenged in the election tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The election result of NA-130 was challenged by PTI-backed Dr Yasmin Rashid.

It has been pleaded by the petitioner that the election commission issued the notification of Sharif’s victory contrary to the law.

The election tribunal consisting of Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad will hear the petition.

It merits mention here that the victory of former prime minister from NA-130 was challenged in LHC on Feb 10.

Nawaz Sharif had clinched the seat by grabbing 179,310 votes against PTI-backed Dr Yasmin Rashid who could get 104,485 votes.

Rashid’s lawyer had said that she secured a lead of over 20,000 votes after the results of 334 out of 376 polling stations.

She stated her results were tempered during night with the help of police.

“Our agents were expelled from the polling stations and over 100,000 votes were cast fraudulently in favour of Nawaz Sharif from the remaining 33 polling stations,” she had said.