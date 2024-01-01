ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan’s in Jinnah House attack case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the interim bail pleas in three cases including Jinnah House attack.

The court extended the interim bail till March 22 and told the PTI founder Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar to present arguments at the next hearing.

Earlier, Punjab home department banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The home department has imposed ban on meetings for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department earlier said, while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officers stated that media coverage has not been allowed and directed that the media teams should stay 2km away from the jail.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister is currently in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher and illegal nikah case.

Imran Khan has been facing a number of legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, his party emerged as the largest group in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections.