ATC hears media houses attack case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday ordered a prosecution witness to appear in the next hearing of media houses attack case with preparation.

Dr. Farooq Sattar, Qamar Mansoor, Shahid Pasha and other accused in the case, appeared in the hearing today.

Two accused MQM leaders Amir Khan and Kanwar Naveed filed pleas for exemption from the hearing for one day.

The workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had stormed ARY News’ Saddar office on August 22, 2016, and ransacked the office’s reception, marketing section, harassed workers and set ablaze vehicles of the channel employees after a speech of the party’s London based leader.

SHO Clifton police station Pir Shabbir Haider appeared before the court as a witness of the prosecution.

Public prosecutor informed the court that Pir Shabbir was posted at Saddar police station when the incident took place.

The court directed the witness to appear with preparation in the court for further hearing of the case on March 21.

The incident occurred after party chief Altaf Hussain’s speech from London in which he allegedly incited the workers to attack media houses.

Violent protesters attacked ARY News office in Saddar area of the metropolis, which resulted in clash between police and the mob, killing one person and injuring several others.

Police later confirmed that “MQM workers pelted stones at police officials and the ARY office”, adding that they also resorted to aerial firing outside the office.