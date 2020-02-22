Chinese president Xi Jinping expected to visit Pakistan soon

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan soon. Matters pertaining to his tour discussed during meeting between Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing. Sources revealed the details of meeting.

Hafeez Shaikh while talking stated Pakistani state will give red carpet treatment to Chinese President. He further stated that Pakistan is grateful to all-weather friend China for its support in FATF session. “The visit of President Xi is very important for Pakistan,” said the PM advisor.

Hafeez Shaikh hoped that China will soon control endemic coronvirus.

Yao Jing discussed the arrangements for Chinese President’s visit and analyzed the situation.

Pakistan and China are already working whole-heartedly on multiple issues. Xi Jinping s visit to Pakistan will further affirm Pakistan s stance in FATF.

During the meeting both sides vowed to do work on CPEC and to strengthen ties for development. During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador said that that they were taking serious steps to overcome Coronavirus. He said the deadly virus would soon be completely controlled.