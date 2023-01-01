ATC sends PTI leaders on five-day physical remand

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court has sent PTI leaders Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema and Khadija Shah on a five-day physical remand in terrorism cases registered against them after the May 9 riots.

The PTI trio was remanded in police custody till September 14.

Their cases were heard by anti-terrorism court judge Abhar Gul Khan on Saturday.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid was presented by the police in the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore in the case of arson and violent speeches on Sherpao Bridge, where the court approved her five-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the police’s plea, which held that the new provisions relating to incitement to sedition, waging war and inciting people to riot were included in the case.

The investigating officer requested that Dr Yasmeen Rashid be remanded in physical custody to investigate the new allegations.

The Anti-Terrorism Court accepted the request of the police and granted five-day physical remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid and ordered to produce her again on September 14.

It should be noted that Sarwar Road police station has registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court has sent six suspects arrested in the case of arson and siege registered at the Shadman police station to jail on judicial remand.

After completing the physical remand, the police produced the arrested 6 accused in front of the court, however, the court rejected the request for further physical remand and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Among the accused are Arbaaz, Abdul Hafeez, Faheem Qaiser, Tahir Khan Muhammad Gul and Ghulam Abbas.

Shadman police produced the accused in court.

Apart from this, the police presented former finance minister Salman Shah’s daughter Khadija Shah and former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema in the case of arson attack on Askari Tower in Lahore.

The police took a position that the accused Khadija Shah should be investigated in the light of the new provisions, requesting the court to grant her physical remand.

The court accepted the physical remand request of police and remanded Ms Shah and Umar Cheema in police custody till September 14.

Terror cases have been registered against Khadija Shah and Umar Sarfraz Cheema in the Gulberg police station.