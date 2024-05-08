Security forces kill six terrorists in two different operations in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Six terrorists were killed in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

According to ISPR, the security forced conducted an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District during which five terrorists were neutralized.

In another fire exchange in North Waziristan District, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which another Terrorist Inam Ullah was killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.