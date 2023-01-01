ATC stops arrest of former MPA Zahir Shah Toru

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Mardan and the court of additional session judge Mardan on Wednesday stopped relevant officials from the arrest of ex-MPA and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial president Zahir Shah Khan Toru in two cases that were registered against him.

The PTI legal team led by Riaz Khan Paindakheil advocate and comprised of other councils including Abdur Rahim, Sajjad, Manzoor and Alamgir argued the cases in the two courts for their client Zahir Shah Khan Toru. The counsel told the Anti-terrorism court judge Khalid Khan that their client belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Party.

The counsel argued that the court that the officials of City Police Station booked their client under different sections including 7-ATA and 3-MPO concerning to the countrywide protest against the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9. Neither their client was present on that occasion nor he had any relation to the violent incidents took place on May 9.

The counsel informed the court that Mr. Zahir Shah Khan Toru was a noble citizen that was why he wanted to present himself before the court to face the cases that were registered against him. However, he asked the court to grant him interm bail as he feared of arrest by the police. ATC court accepted his application and granted him interim bail till September 7 and asked him to produce himself before the court after that.

Similarly, Zahir Shah Khan Toru also submitted the same application in the court of session judge Mardan that he wanted to produce himself before the court in another case but he feared of his arrest by the police. Thus, the additional session judge Amir Riaz also accepted the application and granted him iterm bail till August 29, in the case registered against him by the officials of anti-corruption department concerning to alleged illegal recruitments in the fisheries department.