Australia reports 1st human bird flu case which traveled from India

SYDNEY (AA): Australia has reported its first human case of H5N1 avian influenza, also known as bird flu, which traveled from India.

The case was found in Victoria state, the health authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza in Australia. The case occurred in a child, who acquired the infection in India and was unwell in March 2024,” Victoria state’s Health Department said.

The avian influenza virus was detected through “testing of positive influenza samples that takes place to detect novel or concerning flu virus strains, as part of Victoria’s enhanced surveillance system,” it said.

“Contact tracing has not identified any further cases of avian influenza connected to this case,” it added.

According to the Health Department, the child returned to Australia early this year in March.

“The child experienced a severe infection but is no longer unwell and has made a full recovery,” it said.