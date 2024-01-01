SLB recalls Aishwarya Rai walking out of Bajirao Mastani

(Web Desk): Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking out of his film Bajirao Mastani due to her breakup with actor Salman Khan.

The movie, later made with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as lead actors, was initially planned to have Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Bajiro and Mastani, an Indian outlet reported.

Recalling Bachchan’s exit from the movie during an interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he was in a dilemma after the Bollywood diva refused to work alongside Khan again in her life.

“I was very hurt by the fact that Aishwarya was not being Mastani. For me, she is a central part of my work. So is my friendship with Salman. I was in a dilemma; I wanted to stand by her, too. We didn’t meet in the middle for one and a half years because she felt I was not a good enough friend to visit her in the hospital,” he added

According to him, he wanted Aishwarya Rai to go home and rest following the incidents related to Salman Khan.

Bhansali said that at one point of time he thought he would never be able to make Bajirao Mastani due to the breakup between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Reports had said that the Wanted actor then suggested Bhansali to cast Katrina Kaif as Mastani, however, he believed that the Welcome actor did not fit the role.

Bajirao Mastani went on to become a massive success as soon as it arrived in theaters in 2015.

The movie starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

It won several awards and accolades, including 7 National Film Awards.