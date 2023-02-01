Australian PM hosts Pakistan cricket team at parliament

Monitoring Desk

Canberra: The Pakistan men’s cricket team was invited to Canberra on Tuesday for a ceremony hosted by Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House in Canberra.

It is noteworthy that a four-day match between Pakistan and PM’s XI will take place in Canberra starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023, followed by the Test series against Australia from December 14, at the Perth Stadium.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed both teams and expressed hope that the match between PM’s XI and the Pakistan side would be enjoyable. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming Test series, acknowledging Pakistan as a quality team.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood highlighted the historical significance of the match being played since 1951. He expressed great joy in playing this match against Prime Minister XI, emphasizing that the team is a tough competitor.

The captain affirmed that Pakistan is not only prepared and enthusiastic for this match but is also ready for the challenges of the upcoming Test series against Australia.