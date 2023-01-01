Authorities begin sampaign to round up beggars in Balkh

Mazar-e-Sharif (Agenices): Officials in Balkh said that they have begun a campaign to round up beggars in Mazar-e-Sharif city and other parts of the northern province. The officials said that the beggars will be provided with 2,000 Afs per month after the completion of the process.

“If they are really poor and vulnerable, we will provide them with 2,000 Afs per month,” said Noor-ul-Huda Abu Idris, the deputy governor of Balkh.

“There could be some fake beggars and there could be real beggars. This will be distinguished in the future because this commission is formed for this purpose,” said Faizullah Faizi, head of the commission to round up beggars.

Some beggars in Mazar-e-Sharif City expressed happiness over the campaign and said they need assistance. “It has been 15 years that I am begging for a loaf of bread. If the government and international organizations provide me something, I would not do it anymore,” said Ghafar, a beggar. “I cannot purchase even one kilogram of oil. If they help me, I would be happy,” said Shah Gul, a beggar. Mazar-e-Sharif residents meanwhile said that collecting beggars can help with the security and discipline in the city.

“This is a good step to round up the beggars. They should be provided with a salary. If this happens, they will live in prosperity and the city will also be disciplined,” said Mohammad Haroon, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif. The process to round up beggars across Afghanistan has been conducted in many provinces of the country, including the capital city, Kabul.