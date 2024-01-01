Azam Khan with exceptional batting skills a “special talent: Mike Hesson

ISLAMABAD (INP): Islamabad United head coach Mike Hesson has lavished praise on Azam Khan, hailing the young cricketer’s exceptional batting skills as a “special talent”. Hesson’s commendation underscores Azam Khan’s rising stature in the cricketing world, particularly in the fast-paced format of T20 cricket.

Speaking highly of Khan’s capabilities as a hard-hitting batsman, Hesson highlighted his ability to take on both spinners and fast bowlers with finesse, showcasing a versatility that sets him apart. However, amidst the praise, Hesson also pointed out the need for Khan to work on consistency, indicating areas for further improvement.

Azam Khan, buoyed by Hesson’s endorsement, expressed optimism about his potential to become a force to be reckoned with in world cricket, especially in the T20 arena. With Islamabad United gearing up to face Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming PSL clash on March 15, Hesson emphasized the team’s diverse talent pool, positioning them as strong contenders for a playoff berth in the ongoing season.

The endorsement from Hesson serves as a testament to Azam Khan’s burgeoning talent and sets the stage for an exciting showdown as Islamabad United vies for victory in the forthcoming eliminator match.