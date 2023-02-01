Azerbaijan Airlines starts Baku-Islamabad flights

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has said an Azerbaijan Airlines’ inaugural flight to Islamabad had arrived at the Islamabad International Airport early in the morning on Thursday.

Modern relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan were established when the Republic of Azerbaijan became independent following the collapse of the USSR on June 9, 1992. Pakistan was the second country to recognize Azerbaijan, on December 12, 1991, after Turkiye. Trade and cooperation have steadily grown between the two nations, with several summits being held on how to improve trade between the two nations.

The inaugural flight to Islamabad landed while Pakistan’s army chief General Syed Asim Munir is in Azerbaijan on an official visit to bolster defense collaboration between the two nations.

“The flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute as it taxied through the arch created by the firefighters spraying water across the plane,” PCAA said in a statement.

“A warm welcome reception was held in the lounge attended by the Additional Director General PCAA Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, the Azerbaijan Embassy’s deputy head of mission, Airport Manager and other key airport officials.”

The authority said AZAL would operate two Baku-Islamabad weekly flights on Sundays and Wednesdays. Azerbaijan Airlines is also scheduled to operate two weekly flights to Lahore and Karachi.

“The airline operated its inaugural commercial flight to Pakistan that landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) on 23 September,” the PCAA said.

“We wish Azerbaijan Airlines great success in their operations to Pakistan and look forward to further strengthening the aviation ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.”

