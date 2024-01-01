Babar Azam becomes the fastest to score 10,000 runs in T20 format

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Star batter and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday added another feather to his cap, becoming the fastest batter to score 10,000 runs in T20 format.

The opening batter achieved the feat in 271 innings breaking the record of West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle who reached the milestone in 285 outings.

Azam scored the 10,000th run today during the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) ninth edition played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

The right-hander has represented 19 teams in T20 format, scoring 3,698 runs for the national side and 2,398 for the Kings.