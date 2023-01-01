Babar Azam set to become youngest cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam will be honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23 and will become the youngest cricketer of the country to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Babar, who was exceptional with both the bat and captaincy for Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be honoured with the award, as it was announced for Babar last year on the occasion of Independence Day.

Besides being an excellent batter, Babar had proven to be brilliant captain despite being so young. It was due to Babar’s able leadership that Pakistan had played in the semi-final of the ICC World T20 2021 and the final of ICC World T20 2022.

Not only he, but also Mohammad Rizwan, were belligerent with the bat in the PSL 8. In 11 matches, Babar had amassed 522 runs with a handy average of 52.20 and scored an enterprising 115.

He also proved his critics wrong in terms of scoring quickly as he kept on to play a crucial role for the Zalmi.

In the past, spin wizard Abdul Qadir, ace all-rounder Shahid Afridi, legendary batter Younis Khan and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed were among the cricketers who had received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award.