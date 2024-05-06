Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s retirement notification issued

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Law Ministry has issued a retirement notification for Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a judge of Islamabad High Court.

Siddiqui’s retirement notification was issued after the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari on attaining the age of superannuation with effect from 30-06-2021.

The notification stated that the suspension notification of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui stands canceled after the issuance of the retirement notification.

In the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgment of 22-03-2024, the president approved the issuance of retirement notification under Article 195 of the Constitution of Pakistan, earlier this month.

The president also approved the withdrawal of the Law and Justice Division’s notification, dated 11-10-2018, regarding Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as Judge, Islamabad High Court.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court overturned the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)’s October 2018 notification, which led to the dismissal of Islamabad High Court (IHC) senior puisne judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

The dismissal stemmed from serious allegations leveled by Siddiqui against a former spy chief.

The 23-page verdict compiled by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa stated that Siddiqui should be declared as a retired high court judge and will also get the perks and benefits of retirement.

What did Siddiqui say?

In his speech at Rawalpindi Bar Council on July 21, 2018, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui accused former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and some other officials of trying to manipulate the IHC benches as well as the accountability courts that work under the high court.

Around a week after the event, the SJC initiated misconduct proceedings against the IHC judge for purportedly breaching the judge’s code of conduct. The council on October 11, 2018 recommended his removal.

The former judge later approached the apex court against the SJC order. However, his appeal against the council’s verdict was taken up only after Justice Isa assumed office as the chief justice of Pakistan.