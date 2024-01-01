Baloch militants being funded by RAW: PM

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Monday said Baloch militant outfits were being funded by Indian intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing (RAW) for carrying out terrorist acts in the country.

He said that issue of Baloch families from Balochistan was being projected in negative and in sharp contrast to realities as Balochs were standing with the state of Pakistan.

Responding to different media queries during his visit to Business Facilitation Center, the prime minister said that terrorists and armed militants had been involved in the killing of people of Balochistan. They were killing doctors, lawyers and teachers, he added. He reassured the State would fight with them with all force as they could not be given license to kill people.

The prime minister, referring to criticism by a section of the media, said that the government was not fighting with the Baloch families and regretted that efforts were made to spread confusion and mingle things together. The issue of families of Balochs had been blown out of proportion, he said, adding these terrorists had been taking money and funding from RAW and killing people in the province.

The caretaker prime minister said that about 90,000 people had been killed in the fight against terrorism but hardly nine accused had been convicted so far. The prime minister opined that the criminal justice system in the country required improvement. To a question, he mentioned that there was no restriction on freedom of expression.

Replying to another question regarding an alleged firing incident in DI Khan over vehicles of Maulana Fazlur Rehman Amir of JUI-F, he said that it was alarming, adding the government was responding to security threats in the southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with all the available resources. The caretaker prime minister said that all the resources and security apparatus would be utilized to ensure the holding of peaceful polls on the election date and expressed the hope that they would be successful in this regard.

Govt-private sector liaison crucial for economic development: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the development model, featuring a close liaison between the government and private sector, could yield positive results for national economic growth.

The prime minister, interacting with the business community at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC), said the enhanced interaction between the business community and the government, would help increase employment opportunities, taxation as well as GDP growth. He said that owing to the mutual cooperation between the government and the business community, the country was heading towards achieving economic stability and revival.

Lauding the idea of the BFC, he said the federal government would also play its part by establishing a liaison with the facility that would also be extended to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. He also assured the federal government’s all-out facilitation for the business sector through multiple measures.

The prime minister said that the establishment of the institutions like Lahore’s BFC in other cities, would be beneficial for the national economy. He said that the facilitation of business community was among the priorities of the federal and provincial governments. During the visit, the prime minister was briefed about the functioning of the facilitation center.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the efforts by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for facilitation of the business sector as well as the role of the Punjab chief secretary and other provincial secretaries in the BFC’s establishment that would serve as a one-window facility for the business community.

PM directs enhancement of Afghan Transit Trade tracking system: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to take additional steps for enhancement of foolproof tracking system concerning Afghan Transit Trade.

Chairing a review meeting over Afghan Transit Trade and anti-smuggling measures, he also asked for the formulation of an immediate mechanism for the establishment of an integrated transit trade management system. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akthar, Caretaker Minister for Trade Ejaz Gohar, senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, representatives of the sensitive departments and other relevant officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that one of the major reasons affecting the country’s economy was smuggling and the illegal movement of goods. Taking notice of negligence over the smuggling issue, he directed the chief secretary Balochistan to completely change the administrative machinery of District Chaghi. He directed for initiation of criminal proceedings against any personnel, found involved in smuggling, leading to exemplary punishment besides, advising intelligence clearance of any officer before his or her deployment on sensitive posts of customs.

The caretaker prime minister further directed that the checking system should be further strengthened at the Chaman, Torkham, Ghulam Khan check-posts besides, at the border areas of Balochistan. Cargo checking should be improved and the number of Customs staff at Chaman border be increased, he added. He urged the Baloch people to work for the enhancement of businesses and employment in the province.

A briefing over a progress report, compiled by an inquiry committee on Afghan Transit Trade was also given to the prime minister. Appreciating the performance of the committee so far, he directed it to earnestly compile its recommendations. The meeting was informed that due to the steps of the government, the smuggling of petroleum products from Iran had been reduced to a huge extent whereas cargo tracking system had started functioning from Taftan to Quetta.

PM for legal proceedings against hoarders of urea fertilizer: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that enough urea fertilizer was available in the country to meet requirements and directed for initiation of legal proceedings against those involved in its hoarding and illegal profiteering.

He said that those exploiting farmers by urea fertilizer hoarding would not be spared. The prime minister chaired a meeting over the availability of urea fertilizer in the country. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, Caretaker Minister for National Food Security Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, Caretaker Minister for Trade Dr Gohar Ejaz, caretaker chief ministers and relevant officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the participants, the caretaker prime minister directed for easier and trouble-free supply of fertilizer to farmers and asked for strict supervision over its demand and supply. He also directed the relevant federal ministries to ensure their assistance to the provincial governments in the action taken to control the issue of hoarding by providing details about the demand and supply of fertilizer. The meeting was apprised that for the buffer stock, a total of 2 million metric tons of urea would be imported.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his government’s resolve to make Pakistan a hub of development and prosperity in the new year. In a message to the nation, the prime minister said the year 2024 was significant for the country in its determination to achieve the goals of peace and a strong economy. PM Kakar urged the demonstration of unity among the ranks of the nation to attain success in every field of life. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the country who sacrificed their lives for the homeland. He felicitated the nation on the occasion, however mentioned that the government had banned the celebrations of the new year in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He also pointed out that 2023 was a year marked by the violence and aggression of the Israeli authorities against the innocent people of Gaza. The prime minister hoped that the international community would play a role in ensuring peace in Palestine and ending the genocide committed by the Israeli authorities. He also expressed a desire for the people of Kashmir to attain their right to self-determination in the new year.