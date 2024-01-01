PHC to hear ECP plea today

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has fixed hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections and restoration of ‘Bat’ as party’s symbol for today (on Tuesday) on Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) supplementary pleas in this regard, on Monday.

Justice Ijaz Sabi will hear ECP plea challenging PHC’s decision regarding restoration of ‘Bat’ as party’s symbol as well as suspension of interim relief in intra-party elections petition. However, ECP had filed plea regarding restoration of ‘Bat’, intra-party elections and early hearing of revision pleas in this regard by PHC’s divisional bench.

It is worthy to mention that PHC had suspended ECP decision as well as ordered restoration of ‘Bat’ as party symbol and uploading of intra-party election certification while argued for repelling the verdict. However, ECP had challenged both directives in the plea which is fixed for hearing today.

Meanwhile, the aspirant candidates for upcoming general elections scheduled on 8th February entered into third important steps of electoral process by filling appeal against accepting and rejection of nomination papers by Returning Officers (ROs) at Election Tribunal.

PTI regional president Atif Khan had filed appeals against rejection of his nomination papers from NA22 and PK59 Mardan. Former State’s Minister Ali Muhammad Khan, former Member National Assembly Mujahid Khan, Zahir Shah Toru, Abdus Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Mashwani, Emir Farzand Khan from Mardan district challenged ROs decisions for rejecting their nominations at PHC Election Tribunal.

Moreover, former MNA Kohat Aftab Alam, NA- 31 Hangu candidate Yousaf Khan and Abu Turab candidate for provincial assembly also challenged their rejection by concerned ROs. Syed Sikandar Shah and Shah Faisal Ottomankhel advocate will represent PTI’s candidate before PHC Election Tribunal.