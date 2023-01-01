Barbie sets another huge milestone

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: The success of the Hollywood film ‘Barbie‘ continues to reach new heights as it beat ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2‘ to become Warner Bros.’s highest-earning movie.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer collected another $18.2 million worldwide over the weekend – taking the total collection to $1.34 billion.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 had earned $1.31 billion.

The film is set to overthrow ‘The Super Bros. Movie‘ to become the highest grossing film of this year.

The success has not taken Margot Robbie, who is one of the producers, by suprise. The Suicide Squad star had predicted that it would cross the $1 billion-earning mark in an interview.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said. “And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,’ that and that, that and that — pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years.”

She added, “And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make $1 billion, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”