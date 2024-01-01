Basant and deadly kite flying

The Rawalpindi Police has accelerated its ongoing operation against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 20 accused with 1000 kites and 27 kite flying string rolls. According to the details, during this year’s crackdown against kite flyers and sellers, more than 970 accused were arrested and more than 78,000 kites, over 1300 string rolls, 4 rifles, 23 pistols, and 6 loudspeakers were recovered. According to the authorities, kite flying and aerial firing are deadly practices and serious hazards to the public safety and writ of the law which could not be tolerated by the government in the larger interest of the public.

Basant is a vibrant springtime festival that has been celebrated in Punjab and adjoining regions since long time ago. Historically, Basant which has now been purely dubbed with kite flying, once used to be a soulful and joyable festival in Pakistan. Awfully, over the years this pleasant event was turned into a dreadful occasion involving dangerous practices such as use of steel thread or kite strings laced with chemicals that often ends up slitting the throats of innocent people including children. Meanwhile, kite flying on rooftops, high rise buildings and busy roads often lead to fatal injuries and deaths. There have been multiple deaths and tragic incidents due to aerial firing and clashes over kite flying on the eve of Basant that led to a countrywide ban on such unethical celebration of this festival. However, manufacturing, sale and flying of kites with deadly string grew unhindered and still continue, whist local administration and Police failed to properly curb dangerous kite flying which cause serious safety risks for the public in spring season every year.

Historically, Basant and kite flying is basically not a bad event but it is our way of celebration which make this pleasureful festival a risky and dangerous phenomena. Civilized nations celebrate their festivals and social events with traditional zeal, national proud and care, while maintaining the beauty and grace of those occasions. The government must take action against those responsible for use and manufacturing of string made of dangerous chemicals, ensuring that all distributors and sellers are selling government-approved string. People should also observe maximum caution and cooperate with the LEAs and local government in making this event healthy and joyful. So, no innocent life fell prey to dangerous attitude of our fellow citizens and every one add to the beauty of this colourful event in our nation.