Beat the rush as Dubai airport expects 3.6m travellers for Eid Al Fitr and spring break

David Tusing

DUBAI: Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports, is gearing up for a record week as Eid Al Fitr holidays coincide with spring break.

More than 3.6 million travellers are expected to pass through the airport, also known as DXB, between Tuesday and April 15. Authorities said daily passenger traffic will average 258,000 travellers during this period, with the busiest days being on the weekends. It will peak next Saturday with traveller numbers soaring to 292,000.

Both public and private sectors in the UAE are expected to get a week-long holiday for Eid Al Fitr this year, beginning on Monday.

Dubai Airports has compiled a guide for travellers to ensure their holidays get off to a smooth start.

Check-in early

Travellers can use self check-in and bag-drop facilities at Terminal 3 up to 24 hours before departure. Photo: Emirates

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the airline’s home, city, early and self-check-in facilities. Here is a more comprehensive list of all the luggage drop-off locations and home check-in facilities in the UAE.

Before you leave home

Stay informed about the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary documents ready. Pre-weigh luggage at home, organise documents in advance and be prepared for security checks to minimise stress and delays.

Remember to pack any batteries or power banks in your hand luggage.

Arrive at the airport early

Residents can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates. Photo: Dubai Airports

All flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure. Guests flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at DXB no later than three hours before their scheduled departure time, using online check-in where available to save time.

Heading to the airport

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport as well as between Terminals 1 and 3 in case of congestion on the roads. Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only. Visitors picking up guests should use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services.

At the airport

Families with children over the age of 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates. Farewells should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.

For those not heading overseas in the holidays, hotels across the UAE have plenty of Eid offers available to book, whether you fancy a beachfront stay on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, an adventure in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah or a scenic escape in Fujairah. Here are the best deals available this Eid Al Fitr, with something to suit everyone.

Courtesy: thenationalnews