Best talent is coming up from HBL-PSL: Rizwan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Test cricketer Muhammad Rizwan Wednesday said that best talent is coming up because of the successful holding of HBL-PSL and termed the event toughest for all the teams part of the event for this year.

Talking to media men during a honoring reception organized by PIMS Education System, Muhammad Rizwan said that HBL-PSL is a difficult event and toughest for each of the participating teams which certainly need more hard work.

Test cricketer Mohammad Rizwan, who is representing Karachi Kings for the last three years and have worked hard this time. Chief Executive Ismail Khan, Director Anwar Khan, Adil Amin of Multan Sultan, Prsident Shama Cricket Club Hanif Shah, Muhammad Asghar Ali, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Muhammad Rizwan said that PSL is a difficult event for all teams. In which all the domestic and foreign cricketers are participating and termed it a good platform for the young cricketers to show their hidden talent against prominent cricketers part of the PSL for this year.

Muhammad Rizwan said that Pakistan team has given a very stunning performance in Test and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and hopefully better results would be coming up. Addressing the function, Ismail Khan, Chief executive of PIMS Education System, also lauded the performance of Muhammad Rizwan as wicket-keeper batsman.