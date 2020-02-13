Malam Jabba International Ski Cup awards ceremony held

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The prize distribution ceremony of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup, 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup and 27th National Ski Championship was held at Serena Hotel Islamabad.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who is also President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, was also present at the occasion. Aziz Bolani, CEO Serena Hotels, ambassadors, high-ranking military and civil officials also attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, the President thanked the international players for their participation in these events and hoped that they would take along cherished memories of Pakistan’s magnificent beauty and traditional hospitality.

He urged the foreign players to act as the ambassadors of Pakistan and portray the true picture of this land of wonders in their respective countries. He lauded the efforts of Pakistan Air Force and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan in the promotion of winter sports in the country and added that it would not only help in finding new talent but also promote tourism industry in the country. The chief guest awarded souvenirs to the winning players. A total of 36 International Skiers along with Pakistani skiers participated in both men and women categories of these events.