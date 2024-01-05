‘Bhutto is a prominent figure in political history of Pakistan’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: People’s Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is a prominent figure in the political history of Pakistan. As the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Bhutto aimed to establish a political platform that would advocate for the rights of the common people.

In his message on the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s birthday, PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that Shaheed Bhutto’s approach went beyond traditional politics and represented a passionate commitment to socio-economic justice and the empowerment of the people, the progressive reforms introduced by Shaheed Bhutto were targeted at uplifting the backward sections of society.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s commitment to the common man was not mere rhetoric; he reshaped the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan and fostered a sense of national unity, bridging the urban-rural divide. Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Shaheed Bhutto played a crucial role in clarifying Pakistan’s position on the world stage, despite the challenges, Shaheed Bhutto’s legacy has endured and continues to inspire future generations.

He mentioned that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is carrying forward Shaheed Bhutto’s commitment to democratic values and social justice, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts for democracy, human rights, and inclusive governance reflect the principles of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He said that the country needs leadership like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to address the complex political scenario, regional tensions, and socio-economic problems. The legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto lives on in the form of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that the People’s Party, founded on the principles of justice, equality, and democracy, continues to play a significant role in the political scenario of Pakistan.