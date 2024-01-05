OGDCL to support establishment of 45 Mammography camps, procure radiation machine for cancer treatment

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: While demonstrating unwavering commitment to healthcare, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made a significant donation to the Cancer Care Hospital & Research Centre for the establishment of 45 free Mammography camps in its operational areas.

Additionally, the company’s support includes the procurement of a cutting-edge radiation machine for treating cancer patients nationwide, with a particular focus on its operational districts.

Cancer remains a significant health challenge in Pakistan, and OGDCL recognizes the critical role that advanced medical equipment plays in ensuring timely and accurate treatment for patients. The three-year program will concentrate on the need for Mammograms and Ultrasound through free mammography camps at 45 locations. This strategic approach aims to identify breast cancer patients, offering them free lifelong treatment supported by OGDCL and the Cancer Care Hospital & Research Centre Foundation (CCH&RCF). The Mammography Camps are expected to cater to approximately 1500 patients annually, contributing significantly to early detection and intervention. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art radiation machine is anticipated to provide treatment for 800,000 patients over its 20-year lifespan.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “OGDCL believes in promoting community awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

This contribution underscores OGDCL’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on the health and well-being of communities. We believe that this donation will contribute to the advancement of medical technology and, more importantly, improve the lives of individuals facing cancer.” OGDCL’s proactive involvement in advancing healthcare underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its determination to be a force for positive change in the communities it serves.