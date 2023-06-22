Biden & Modi Both Questioned About Human Rights

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and US President, Joe Biden addressed a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House where they are both asked about the human rights from two different perspective.



President Joe Biden was asked that many of his democratic colleagues believe that he has “over looked” the way religious minorities are being treated in India under Prime Minister Modi. Whereas, Mr Modi was asked that India claims to the largest democracy but reports about the mistreatment of religious minorities especially the Muslims are reported in the media on regular basis.



Both the leaders dodged the question in their own style and moved to different subjects. President Biden stated that he did have a discussion with Prime Minister Modi about democratic values and that democracy was in the DNA of both of India and America.

Prime Minister Modi replied by saying that President Biden is correct that democracy is in the DNA of both India and the US and that his government does not believe in differentiating its citizenship on the basis of color, creed or religious beliefs.



It is pertinent to mention here that PM Modi is visiting the US for three days as State Guest and has signed several bilateral agreements with the US government and private entities such as General Motors.



it is also important to mention here that President Biden did mention the Russian declared war on Ukraine but Prime Minister Modi did not name Russia during his press talk.