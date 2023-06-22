A top secret military acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard what the U.S. Navy suspected was the Titan submersible implosion hours after the submersible began its voyage, officials involved in the search said.
Courtesy: WSJ
U.S. Navy Heard What It Believed Was Titan Implosion Days Ago
