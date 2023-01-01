Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana reacts to being manhandled in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) : Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show.

With her on-and-off controversies, the actress is often found entertaining and fun by the viewers.

Recently, the politician-cum-actor, along with her father, was allegedly manhandled outside the Congress party office in New Delhi.

Reportedly, she visited there to congratulate the members of the parliament on the Women’s Reservation Bill. However, she was denied an entry and allegedly some women misbehaved and man-handled her.

The incident left the netizens shocked. Reacting to this incident, Archana shared her ordeal with Zoom.

Archana Gautam felt humiliated by the act and finally broke the silence on this matter.

She said, “I had checked out from the airport and as I headed home, I first went to the Parliament to congratulate Didi (Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi) for the bill.

I was with my father and my driver. As I reached the gatekeeper prevented me from going inside. I asked him why and he told me that you are prevented from entering. Out of nowhere, some women came rushing and I was not able to understand what happened.”