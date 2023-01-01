Bilal Saeed announces to release his new music album this year

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Famous singer Bilal Saeed has announced that he will release his new album this year.

Pakistan’s renowned singer was a guest in ‘Mazaq Raat’, a famous show of Dunya News.

The singer extensively talked about his music journey and personal life in the show.

“I have completed 99 per cent work on my new album and it will be released soon,” Saeed said while answering a question of host Imran Ashraf.

He added that he didn’t release his album for past some time and his fans were anxiously waiting for the new one.

“I know that my fans are angry with me because I didn’t release my album.”

Bilal Saeed also enthralled the audience through his melodious voice in the show.