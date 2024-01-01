Durefishan Saleem slays in white Pishwas

LAHORE (Web Desk) : Durefishan Saleem, the beautiful actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, looked stunning in white ‘Pishwas’ in pictures shared on her Instagram account.

Actress Durefishan, who played the lead role in the recently concluded drama serial ‘Ishq Murshid’, shared some of her pictures with her fans, which made them shower their praises.

In the pictures, Durefishan is seen outside a historical building, drawing attention of her fans by making different poses. In the pictures, she is donning a white Pishwas with light make-up and small dangles in the ears.

Durefishan’s captivating look and elegant styles in the pictures are mesmerizing her fans. The actress is immensely popular for her acting skills in dramas. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in Hum TV’s Dil Ruba in 2020.

Her notable works include Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Bharaas, Pardes, Khaie and light-hearted romantic drama Ishq Murshid.

Durefishan was born in Lahore to Saleem-ul-Hassan who worked as a director and as a producer for PTV in the 2000s. In 2019, she moved to Karachi to make her career in acting.