Bilawal ask party leaders, workers to brace up for upcoming polls

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the party leaders and workers to brace up for the upcoming polls due on February 8.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, an important meeting of Balochistan Chapter of the party was held at Bilawal House under the chairmanship of PPP Chairman. Faryal Talpur, Central President of PPP Women’s Wing, was also present in the meeting along with the party chairman.

It was decided in the meeting that the public gathering in connection with party’s 56th Foundation Day will be held in Quetta on November 30.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during the meeting, said that PPP will participate fully in the general elections and will win more seats in Balochistan than before. He said that if any political party has taken practical steps to solve the problems of Balochistan, it is PPP, adding that from the ‘Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan’ to the original plan of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the PPP has always given importance to the Balochistan region,. “The results of the upcoming general elections will prove that from Hub to Quetta, the entire Balochistan is the land of Bhuttoism lovers,” he added. During the meeting, the political and organizational situation of the province was discussed between Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the leadership of the Balochistan chapter of the party, while the public-contact campaign was also discussed in the context of the upcoming general elections. The leadership of PPP Balochistan also presented the party chairman about their suggestions regarding the election campaign.

Mir Changez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar, Sarbuland Khan Jogizai, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, General (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Ali Madad Jatak, Sardar Umar Gurgej, Ejaz Baloch, Dr. Barkat Baloch, Ghazala Gola, Iqbal Shah, Bismillah Khan Kakar, Jamal Siraj Raisani, Kishore Ahmad Jatak, Malik Nooruddin Kakar, Sardarzada Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani, Mir Hussain Bux Banglazai, Mir Naseebullah Shahwani, Mir Riaz Ahmed Shahwani, Mir Salim Khan Khosa, Nawabzada Shoaib Zehri, Naveed Durrani, Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, Sabir Baloch, Sadiq Umrani, Sardar Khair Muhammad Tareen Advocate, Sharif Khilji, Malik Zeeshan Hussain, Syed Iqbal Shah, Tahir Mehmood Khan, Hayat Khan Achakzai and others were also present.