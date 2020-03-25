Bilawal asks PM to give Rs18,000 each to poor families

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan to give Rs 18,000 each to poor families amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He was addressing a video-link conference after boycotting the meeting of all parties’ leaders of the parliament video-link earlier in the day. Bilawal said PM Khan should review his policies on combating the COVID-19.

He also called for increasing the capacity of coronavirus testing per day and on building quarantine centres. “PM should adopt a bottom-up approach and consider that we are not living in an island and we are one nation. “No lockdown is fruitful if we take no steps collectively and announcing lockdown is not enough.

Ensure Isolation with testing,” Bilawal said. The PPP chairman termed the recently announced economic relief package ‘inadequate’. He demanded to wave off the gas and electricity bills and said interest rate should be brought at single-digit percentage.

He said: “After PM announced the relief package, our stock market just crashed. The message from the state must that no matter what you are poor or rich, we will take care of your health.”