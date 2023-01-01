Bilawal: PPP facing ‘level-playing field’ issue from PML-N

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has declared that his party is facing ‘level-playing field’ issue from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto said “Everyone is seeing the level-playing field issue. One party is expert in propaganda and character assassination.”

Responding to a question, he said the power to constitute a full court still rests with the chief justice of Pakistan. “The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act is of great significance and that is why a full court hearing it,” he added.

The PPP chairman also said that the power to announce the election schedule rested with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

While commenting on the cases of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that all the NAB cases were old.

“India has been exposed in the world. The Canadian prime minister has levelled a big accusation against India,” he said.

“India has been involved in terrorism in our country. Inflation is the biggest problem of Pakistani people,” he added.

When asked whether there is any development in the issue of the level-playing field faced by the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto said that all the reservations of the PPP had been conveyed to the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“We have given complete power to Asif Ali Zardari to remove our objections regarding the level-playing field. As far as the issue of level-playing field is concerned, everyone can see from which side the PPP is facing this issue,” he stated.

Another question was put to Bilawal that the PPP has been facing the level-playing field issue from which side. “Either it is from the Supreme Court, the establishment or the election commission.”

In his simple reply, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the issue had been coming from the PML-N.