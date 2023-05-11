Bilawal urges Parliament, masses to safeguard Constitution

ISLAMABAD (APP): Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said political parties and masses should all act together to safeguard the constitution in all times either good or bad to ensure freedom of the nation and democracy. He was addressing the closing session of a two-day international convention held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of 1973 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Bilawal said the country did not define itself by the challenges being faced by it rather how it faced the challenges. The country and the nation faced abrogation of the Constitution by the dictators and the people of Pakistan resisted every single usurper and dictator. The foreign minister accorded credit for the restoration of democracy and the constitution to the masses.

He added that the people of Pakistan had faced all forms of dictatorship and defeated all of them. The foreign minister apprised the convention that his family fought against dictatorship for three generations and never took law in their hands. He added that after losing Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who was not only the nation’s leader but also his mother; he urged his supporters not to take revenge rather uphold democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto said his party faced the worst form of authoritarianism and suppression but never transcended the constitutional limits in response. “People of Pakistan have faced every dictator heads on. I believe that they will confront every dictator and suppressor again. We all must act together to protect the constitution and have firm belief in the Parliamentarians and the people that you will preserve it,” he added.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also said the Constitution is a cornerstone of collective and individual freedoms. “The Constitution is the best document which ensures the provision of all freedoms to each citizen irrespective of caste, creed and colour,” he said while addressing the closing Plenary Session “Building Inclusive and Equal Societies: Challenges and Opportunities” of International Constitutional Convention to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan here at the Parliament House.

Prevez Ashraf paid rich tribute to the struggle of generations of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership for the continuity of democracy and supremacy of the Constitution. He said following the principles and struggle of two charismatic leaders – Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtrama Benzair Bhutto, who had sacrificed their lives for furthering the cause of democracy in Pakistan, would bring the country out of socio-economic challenges.

He expressed gratitude to the parliamentary delegations of 14 countries for attending the convention. Convener of the International Constitutional Convention Committee Nafeesa Shah presented the outcome document of the convention and briefly outline its basics. The participating countries resolved to ensure the provision of constitutional rights to all with a collective and consensus-based approach.

It was expressed to work together for enhancing and promoting democratic values. It was further reiterated to ensure the supremacy of the constitution, along with fundamental rights to all. Later, Speaker Prevez Ashraf and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed prizes among the winners of declamation contests, which were organised across the country. It may be mentioned that the International Constitutional Convention culminated the month-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution where a Constitution App was also launched, besides releasing of a commemorative coin by the State Bank of Pakistan and the issuance of a Rs 50 Commemorative Stamp.

A collection of historic speeches made by prominent parliamentarians on the floor of the house was also displayed. The Constitution was included in the educational curriculum to educate youth about the importance, role and rights guaranteed by it. A wall of unsung heroes of democracy was inaugurated by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to commemorate the role, and the fight of people to preserve, further and restore democracy in Pakistan. A monument was also inaugurated at the Constitution Avenue to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Constitution. The Old Assembly Hall at the State Bank building was declared as a national heritage on April 10 this year.