Bilawal’s bold remarks on Kashmir reflected Kashmiris’ true sentiments: Wani

ISLAMABAD (NNI): All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader Altaf Hussain Wani has appreciated foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his effective articulation of Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir in India.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardri’s bold remarks on Kashmir reflected the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people who have been struggling for their just right to self-determination.

He said that the foreign minister not only adopted a firm stand on the key issues of conflict between India and Pakistan but also highlighted the centrality of Kashmir dispute and his country’s demand that New Delhi should revoke all the illegal actions it had taken on and after 5th August 2019. He said Pakistan has clearly stated that before resumption of talks India must review its unilateral decision the fascist Indian government took in brazen violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Altaf Hussain Wani said the Government of Pakistan has made a wise and right decision of not resuming talks with India until New Delhi takes back its 5th August decision.

The APHC leader also took a strong exception to Indian foreign minister Jaishankar’s undiplomatic outburst against Pakistan and its foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto and termed his uncouth remarks as deeply reflective of his coarse mind and bad ethos.

Meanwhile, Another APHC leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement in Islamabad also lauded the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister of Pakistan of his clear and loud statement on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the soil of India. He has also has highlighted the systemic and massive human rights violations in the disputed territory and occupied Kashmir.

People of IIOJK, he said, are thankful for political moral and diplomatic support of Pakistan for Kashmiris. Kashmiris have been encouraged by the statement of Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, Naqshbandi said.