BISP launches special board game to teach civic education

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) MNA Marvi Memon has launched a series of awareness raising programs aimed at creating awareness among BISP beneficiary families and general public about civic education, rights and roles.

Ms. Nigar Nazar, the renowned Women cartoonist of Pakistan, has designed a unique Board Game for the kids of beneficiaries of BISP, to disseminate key messages on Civic rights, education rights and roles.

The launch event of this especially designed Board game was held on Sunday at BISP Headquarters. Beneficiary women of Benazir Income Support Programme with their children were invited on the occasion to create familiarity and interaction about the board game characters.

Students of Roots International Schools also participated in the event to help the beneficiary kids in playing the game and understanding its characters and civic messages.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Ms. Memon announced that this new campaign will be replicated across Pakistan with the pilot program in Islamabad.

With the help of local Educational Institutions this innovative board game will be launched in all the major cities of Pakistan. With the support form academic institutions we will help BISP Beneficiaries and their kids to understand about the key messages.

The game includes messages on child protection, nutrition, child labor, freedom of speech, rights of women in Islam, gender discrimination, respect of parents, early marriages, education, drugs, public harassment, savings and many more.

Ms. Memon said that idea behind this board game is to make our youth aware of their roles and rights as citizens of Pakistan and in which ways they can contribute towards making it better, civilized and prosperous country.

